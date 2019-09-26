Play

Cubs' Yu Darvish: Done for season

Darvish will not make another start this season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs will shut down both Darvish and Kyle Hendricks with no chance left at making the playoffs. Darvish finished his sophomore season with the Cubs 6-8 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 229 strikeouts in 178.2 innings (31 starts). Alec Mills is starting in his place Friday against the Cardinals.

