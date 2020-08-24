Darvish (5-1) allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the White Sox.

Darvish tamed a hot White Sox lineup, allowing only a solo home run to Jose Abreu in the second inning. He otherwise dominated, generating 26 swinging strikes on 103 total pitches while surrendering no other extra-base hits. Darvish is in the midst of a dominant campaign, as he has allowed no more than one earned run in five of his six starts. Overall, he's maintained a 1.70 ERA with a 44:6 K:BB ratio across 37 innings. He lines up for his next outing Saturday at Cincinnati.