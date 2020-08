Darvish (1-1) earned the win in Friday's contest against the Pirates. He tossed six scoreless innings, giving up two hits and one walk while fanning seven.

Darvish was coming off a less-than-stellar debut against the Brewers, but he bounced back admirably in this one -- he limited the Pirates to just three baserunners across six frames. Darvish will attempt to build off this performance ahead of his next start, scheduled for Aug. 5 at Kansas City.