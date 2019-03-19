Cubs' Yu Darvish: Exits with trainer

Darvish left his start Tuesday against the Royals after just 3.2 innings with a team trainer, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The nature of the injury is unclear, but the trainers and manager Joe Maddon were looking at Darvish's fingers, suggesting a potential blister. The good news is Darvish didn't look too concerned as he left the field, but a clearer picture should emerge soon.

