Cubs' Yu Darvish: Experiences pain during bullpen session

Darvish (triceps) experienced pain during Thursday's bullpen session and will be reevaluated once the team returns to Chicago next week, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Darvish had no issues since throwing five innings during a rehab start Monday and had potential to start Saturday, but the re-emergence of pain Thursday complicates his return timeline. Mike Montgomery should remain in the Cubs starting rotation for the near future with Darvish suffering the setback.

