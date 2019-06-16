Cubs' Yu Darvish: Fans 10 in no-decision
Darvish didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out 10.
The right-hander's only real mistake resulted in an Alex Verdugo solo shot in the fourth inning, but that held up as the only run of the game until Anthony Rizzo played hero with a two-run shot off Kenley Jansen in the ninth. Darvish has been pitching better lately, posting a 2.96 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 24.1 innings over his last four trips to the mound, but he still can't seem to generate any real momentum -- he has yet to deliver consecutive quality starts this season. He'll look to break that pattern Friday, at home against the Mets.
