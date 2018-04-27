Cubs' Yu Darvish: Fans eight in quality start
Darvish (0-2) did not factor in the decision, but recorded eight strikeouts and allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks in Friday's win over the Brewers.
Darvish was in line for his first victory of the season when he exited after six innings, but the Brewers tied the game in the seventh, only for the Cubs to take the lead back for good in the bottom of the inning. The 31-year-old has been rocky to start the season (5.26 ERA and 1.44 WHIP), but has allowed only two runs (one earned) and five hits in his two starts (12 innings) against Milwaukee thus far. Darvish is next slated to take the mound Wednesday against the Rockies at Wrigley Field.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.