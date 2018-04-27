Darvish (0-2) did not factor in the decision, but recorded eight strikeouts and allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks in Friday's win over the Brewers.

Darvish was in line for his first victory of the season when he exited after six innings, but the Brewers tied the game in the seventh, only for the Cubs to take the lead back for good in the bottom of the inning. The 31-year-old has been rocky to start the season (5.26 ERA and 1.44 WHIP), but has allowed only two runs (one earned) and five hits in his two starts (12 innings) against Milwaukee thus far. Darvish is next slated to take the mound Wednesday against the Rockies at Wrigley Field.