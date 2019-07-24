Cubs' Yu Darvish: Fans six in no-decision
Darvish didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Giants, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.
The right-hander attacked the strike zone, throwing 57 of 77 pitches for strikes, but he was on the hook for his fifth loss of the year until the Cubs forced extra innings with runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Darvish has turned a corner with his control -- he hasn't walked more than two batters in any of his last eight starts, posting a 4.07 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 54:7 K:BB through 48.2 innings over that stretch. He'll look for a better result in his next outing July 30 in St. Louis.
