Cubs' Yu Darvish: Feels healthy to begin spring

Darvish said he feels healthier this spring compared to last year, when he was dealing with a triceps issue, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Darvish's 2019 stats support his claim that he wasn't fully healthy to begin the year, as he had an ERA above 5.00 in each of the first two months of the season. The Japanese righty looked a little bit better in June but really took off in July with a 2.93 ERA across 30.2 innings. Darvish finished the year with a 3.98 ERA overall and 229 strikeouts across 178.2 innings, and if he's healthier to start 2020, he could get off to a stronger start.