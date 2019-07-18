Cubs' Yu Darvish: Fires six scoreless frames

Darvish (3-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Reds after allowing only two hits over six shutout innings. He struck out seven and walked none.

Darvish has allowed zero runs and four hits in his last 12 innings, as he appears to have found his groove coming out of the All-Star break. The 32-year-old has a 4.46 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 126:50 K:BB through 109 innings and should take the mound next week at San Francisco.