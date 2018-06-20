Cubs' Yu Darvish: Fires successful sim game
Darvish (triceps) threw a 50-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. "It was good," President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein said afterwards.
Darvish was able to throw all of his pitches and reported no issues afterwards. The Cubs are expected to wait and see how the right-hander feels Thursday before determining the next step in his rehab, which will either be another simulated outing or a minor-league rehab start. Darvish has been on the shelf since May 26 with triceps tendinitis, but he believes he could return after making just one rehab start, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune.
More News
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Simulated game bumped back to Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Making progress toward return•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Bullpen session goes well•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Throws bullpen session•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Will throw bullpen Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Could be sidelined until second half•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...