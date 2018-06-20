Cubs' Yu Darvish: Fires successful sim game

Darvish (triceps) threw a 50-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. "It was good," President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein said afterwards.

Darvish was able to throw all of his pitches and reported no issues afterwards. The Cubs are expected to wait and see how the right-hander feels Thursday before determining the next step in his rehab, which will either be another simulated outing or a minor-league rehab start. Darvish has been on the shelf since May 26 with triceps tendinitis, but he believes he could return after making just one rehab start, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune.