Darvish won't start Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Marlins as scheduled, as the game has been postponed due to rain, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Darvish will presumably get the nod Friday for what was originally scheduled to be Game 3. The Cubs need a win to stay alive, but turning to a pitcher who recorded a 2.01 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in 12 starts this season should certainly help.