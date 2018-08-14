Cubs' Yu Darvish: Gets through three sim innings

Darvish threw three innings in a simulated game Tuesday, Matt Martell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish struggled a bit with his command, but the session was overall a positive one, as it was the longest he's thrown so far in his latest recovery. Assuming he feels good Wednesday, his next step will likely be a rehab assignment, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports. Given the length of his absence, which began back in late May, Darvish will likely require several rehab appearances, putting his return date sometime in late August or early September.

