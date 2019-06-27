Cubs' Yu Darvish: Gives up five runs in loss

Darvish (2-4) gave up five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight through five innings to take the loss against the Braves on Wednesday.

Darvish ran into trouble early as he gave up all five runs in his first three innings. The loss broke a streak of 10 consecutive no-decisions for the 32-year-old, one short of an MLB record. The right-hander continues to struggle with a 4.98 ERA through 17 starts this season. Darvish will make his next start Tuesday against the Pirates at PNC Park.