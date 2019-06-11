Cubs' Yu Darvish: Gives up four earned in no-decision
Darvish threw six innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Monday, giving up four earned runs on six hits, striking out three and walking none in the Cubs' 6-5 defeat.
Darvish mostly pitched well in this contest, but third-inning long balls from Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado accounted for all of the damage against him and would ultimately force him to settle for a no-decision. The right-hander has been pitching better lately, but an erratic start to the season still leaves him with a 4.98 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP through 72.1 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound next on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
