Darvish allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings as he was charged with the loss Friday in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Marlins.

Darvish began Friday's contest with six scoreless innings, but he was unable to get any run support from the Cubs' offense. As a result, the two runs that Darvish allowed in the seventh inning proved to be the difference as the Marlins completed the sweep to advance to the NLDS. The right-hander made a strong case for the NL Cy Young Award during the abbreviated regular season as he posted a career-best 2.01 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 93:14 K:BB over 76 innings across 12 starts.