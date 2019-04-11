Cubs' Yu Darvish: Has another rough outing
Darvish (0-2) allowed five runs (four earned) over 5.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Pirates. He gave up five hits and struck out four.
Darvish was victimized by two home runs, including a two-run shot off the bat of Starling Marte in the third inning. This was the righty's longest outing of the season so far, but once again, he did not look like the ace the Cubs thought they were getting last offseason. Darvish will take a disappointing 7.50 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to come Monday against an exploitable Marlins lineup.
