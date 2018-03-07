Cubs' Yu Darvish: Has control issues in Cubs debut

Making his Cubs debut, Darvish went two innings and picked up the win in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers. He didn't allow a hit, but did walk two and also uncorked two wild pitches, while striking out four.

An eventful game for Darvish, who admitted to being nervous making his Chicago debut against his former team, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports. Though Darvish was a bit wild, the Cubs were surely just happy to see their big offseason acquisition take the mound after having this start bumped back from Thursday due to illness. Darvish will likely get a few more appearances in spring training before slotting in as the team's No. 3 starter to begin the season.