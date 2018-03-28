Cubs' Yu Darvish: Has strong spring with new team
Darvish finished his first spring training in a Cubs uniform with a 2.79 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 19.1 innings.
The Cubs made a big splash in signing Darvish during the offseason and the prized righty looked like an ace this spring. He'll slot in as the Cubs' No. 3 starter behind Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks out of the gates, but he could very well end up as the team's top pitcher from a fantasy perspective if he stays healthy.
