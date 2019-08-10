Cubs' Yu Darvish: Hurt by long ball in loss
Darvish (4-6) took the loss Friday as the Cubs fell 5-2 to the Reds, allowing four runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings while striking out nine.
All four of Cincy's hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, as Josh VanMeter's double joined a trio of long balls by Aristides Aquino, Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto. Darvish has now served up 26 homers this season -- one shy of his career-worst performance in that category -- in 24 starts, and he'll carry a 4.43 ERA and 158:51 K:BB through 132 innings into his next outing Thursday in Philadelphia.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...