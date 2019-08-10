Cubs' Yu Darvish: Hurt by long ball in loss

Darvish (4-6) took the loss Friday as the Cubs fell 5-2 to the Reds, allowing four runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings while striking out nine.

All four of Cincy's hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, as Josh VanMeter's double joined a trio of long balls by Aristides Aquino, Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto. Darvish has now served up 26 homers this season -- one shy of his career-worst performance in that category -- in 24 starts, and he'll carry a 4.43 ERA and 158:51 K:BB through 132 innings into his next outing Thursday in Philadelphia.