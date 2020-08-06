Darvish (2-1) allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four over seven innings in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Darvish made his layup in Kansas City, as he did last week at home against Pittsburgh. He does not have a big strikeout game yet this season, but Darvish has issued only two walks in 17 innings which is a very encouraging sign. The right-hander tightened up his control down the stretch last year and was one of the best pitchers in the game after an ugly first half of 2019. Darvish lines up for a road start in Cleveland in the first of two starts next week.