Cubs' Yu Darvish: Increases throwing distance

Darvish (triceps) played catch again Saturday and was able to increase his throwing distance for the first time since landing on the DL in late May, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Darvish has yet to work from the mound, but he appears to be closing in on throwing off a raised surface after spending most of this week playing catch. Look for an update from manager Joe Maddon on Darvish's status later on this weekend.