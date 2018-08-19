Cubs' Yu Darvish: Lasts just one inning in rehab appearance

Darvish (shoulder) was removed after just one inning in his rehab start for Low-A South Bend on Sunday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Darvish was supposed to throw at least 50 pitches but left after throwing just 19, motioning as if something was wrong while warming up for the second inning. It's unclear what exactly went wrong, but this appears to be the latest in a string of setbacks for the veteran starter.