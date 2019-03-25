Cubs' Yu Darvish: Lined up for second start

Darvish (finger) is scheduled to start the second game of the season, Saturday against the Rangers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Darvish is scheduled to throw a bullpen in the coming days; if everything goes off without a hitch, he'll slot into the Cubs' rotation behind Opening Day starter Jon Lester.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...