Cubs' Yu Darvish: Live batting practice goes well

Darvish (elbow) sat 92 to 94 mph in a live bullpen session Tuesday and felt good afterwards, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Darvish underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in September after an injury-wrecked first season in Chicago. He should be ready to go by Opening Day provided his spring continues to go well.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • adalberto-mondesi.jpg

    Roto: Finding runs

    Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...

  • adalberto-mondesi.jpg

    Roto: Attacking steals

    Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...

  • adalberto-mondesi.jpg

    Roto: Finding Wins

    Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...