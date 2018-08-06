Cubs' Yu Darvish: Live BP on tap Wednesday

Darvish (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Darvish has been playing catch and throwing bullpen sessions and will now progress to the next step in his rehab. He's been out since late May, first with a triceps issue and now with a shoulder problem. It remains difficult to predict when he'll be back in Chicago, as the last time he appeared to be ready to return he ended up shut down with a setback.

