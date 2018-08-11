Cubs' Yu Darvish: Live BP set for Tuesday

Darvish (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs previously reported Darvish's session would be Sunday, but later clarified the correct day to be Tuesday. The veteran right-hander has been throwing bullpen sessions and live batting practice over the last couple weeks but it remains unclear when he's likely to begin a rehab assignment.

