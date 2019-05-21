Cubs' Yu Darvish: Logs quality start

Darvish did not factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies, as he allowed three runs across six innings. He gave up four hits and three walks, while striking out seven.

Darvish completed six innings for just the second time this season, but former Chicago ace Jake Arrieta held the Cubs to just one run through his six innings, keeping Darvish from picking up his third win. The Japanese righty still has a subpar 5.06 ERA, though he's looked better in his last two outings. Darvish will look to build on the quality start his next time out Saturday against the Reds.