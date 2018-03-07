Cubs' Yu Darvish: Made adjustments to counter tipped pitches
Darvish said he's made offseason adjustments to his delivery after reports surfaced that he tipped his pitches during last season's World Series, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Darvish was pounded by the Astros in two World Series starts, going just 1.2 innings in each with a combined 21.60 ERA. After the series, reports surfaced that Darvish tipped batters as to whether he was throwing a fastball or a slider/cutter by the way he regripped the ball in his glove. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he felt the topic was a bit "overblown," but he did acknowledge that Darvish should be able to better conceal his pitches in an "organic way" this season. It's not entirely clear what that entails, and the organization likely won't divulge much more information for obvious reasons.
