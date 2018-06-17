Cubs' Yu Darvish: Making progress toward return
Darvish (triceps) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
If all goes well, Darvish is slated to take another step forward in his recovery process, although he'll likely be on the shelf for at least a few more weeks. He tossed a bullpen session June 12 and felt good afterwards, but his next test will be facing live hitting.
