Cubs' Yu Darvish: Next start bumped to Saturday
Darvish's next start has been moved from Friday to Saturday, but will still be against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Due to Tuesday's game against the Reds being postponed, the Cubs' rotation has been pushed back a day. Darvish will have an extra day to rest as he prepares for his upcoming matchup against Milwaukee and looks to improve on a rough season debut, in which he allowed five runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings.
