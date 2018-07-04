Cubs' Yu Darvish: Next step still unclear
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday that Darvish (shoulder) is feeling better, but it's uncertain when the right-hander will be cleared to resume throwing again, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Now that Darvish is five days removed from the cortisone shot he required to address inflammation in his throwing shoulder, it was expected that the Cubs would provide an update Wednesday on the next step for his rehab. With Maddon not offering up any news on that front, it appears Darvish is still in a holding pattern with his recovery from the injury, making it increasingly unlikely that he'll be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list before the All-Star break. Maddon has stressed that having Darvish healthy and at peak form in the second half ahead of a potential playoff run is the club's top priority, so expect the Cubs to continue taking things slowly with their big offseason free-agent pickup.
