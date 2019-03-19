Cubs' Yu Darvish: Not worried about blister
Darvish isn't worried about the blister that forced him to prematurely exit Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Darvish said he didn't feel the blister until his final pitch. The right-hander said the issue will be treated with laser and cream, and he doesn't believe it will force him to miss a start. If all goes as planned, Darvish is hoping to play catch Wednesday before throwing a bullpen session Friday. While it doesn't sound like the issue will affect his status for the start of the season, it will still be a situation to monitor with Opening Day rapidly approaching.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
12-team Points Mock Draft
Heath Cummings tries to follow his perfect draft plan and comes up just short.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...