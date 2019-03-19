Cubs' Yu Darvish: Not worried about blister

Darvish isn't worried about the blister that forced him to prematurely exit Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Darvish said he didn't feel the blister until his final pitch. The right-hander said the issue will be treated with laser and cream, and he doesn't believe it will force him to miss a start. If all goes as planned, Darvish is hoping to play catch Wednesday before throwing a bullpen session Friday. While it doesn't sound like the issue will affect his status for the start of the season, it will still be a situation to monitor with Opening Day rapidly approaching.