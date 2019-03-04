Cubs' Yu Darvish: Picks up first spring win

Darvish pitched two scoreless innings without giving up a hit to pick up the win in Sunday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. He walked one and struck out three.

While it was a small sample size, this is the type of pitching the Cubs are looking for out of their $126 million ace. Darvish only made eight starts in 2018 before a right triceps impingement cut the campaign short, so the team is no doubt going to be cautious with the 32-year-old this spring, but he's a great bounceback candidate this season if he stays healthy.