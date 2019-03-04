Cubs' Yu Darvish: Picks up first spring win
Darvish pitched two scoreless innings without giving up a hit to pick up the win in Sunday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. He walked one and struck out three.
While it was a small sample size, this is the type of pitching the Cubs are looking for out of their $126 million ace. Darvish only made eight starts in 2018 before a right triceps impingement cut the campaign short, so the team is no doubt going to be cautious with the 32-year-old this spring, but he's a great bounceback candidate this season if he stays healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...