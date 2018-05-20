Darvish (1-3) picked up the win Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven over six inning against the Reds.

It looked like Darvish was in line for another short outing after he needed 40 pitches to get through the first inning, but the right-hander settled in and was dominant over his final five frames. Darvish still has just three quality starts in eight turns and his walk rate remains high, but this was a big step in the right direction. He will look to keep it going next weekend in a home matchup against the Giants.