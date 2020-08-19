Darvish (4-1) earned the win over St. Louis on Tuesday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Darvish allowed at least one hit in all but one of his innings, but he was able to limit the Cardinals to one run by inducing two double plays and yielding only one extra-base knock. The quality start was the fourth in a row for Darvish, each of which has resulted in a win. He has allowed only three runs in 26 innings during that span, lowering his season ERA to a pristine 1.80. The right-hander is next projected to start at home against the White Sox on Sunday.