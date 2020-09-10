Darvish (7-2) allowed three earned runs across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Reds. He gave up two hits and three walks, while striking out nine.

Darvish was good but starting pitcher counterpart Trevor Bauer was better, as the latter combined with two relievers to shut out the Cubs. This was the first time in his last eight starts that Darvish has allowed more than a single earned run, and the Japanese righty still has a sparkling 1.77 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 72:11 K:BB through 56 innings this season. Those numbers put Darvish squarely in the National League Cy Young race, and he'll look to keep up the strong work in his next outing, which is scheduled for Tuesday against Cleveland.