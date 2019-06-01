Cubs' Yu Darvish: Pitches well in no-decision

Darvish pitched six innings of one-run ball but did not factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals. He allowed three hits and three walks, while striking out six.

This was one of Darvish's best outings of the season, but he still hasn't factored into a decision since grabbing a win on April 27. The Japanese righty has generally not gone far enough into games to pick up wins, though it is encouraging that he's now gone six innings or more in three straight starts. Darvish will carry a 5.02 ERA into his next turn in the rotation, which is slated for Wednesday against the Rockies