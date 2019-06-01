Cubs' Yu Darvish: Pitches well in no-decision
Darvish pitched six innings of one-run ball but did not factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals. He allowed three hits and three walks, while striking out six.
This was one of Darvish's best outings of the season, but he still hasn't factored into a decision since grabbing a win on April 27. The Japanese righty has generally not gone far enough into games to pick up wins, though it is encouraging that he's now gone six innings or more in three straight starts. Darvish will carry a 5.02 ERA into his next turn in the rotation, which is slated for Wednesday against the Rockies
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...