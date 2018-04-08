Cubs' Yu Darvish: Pitches well Saturday
Darvish allowed just one run over six innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Brewers. He gave up two hits and a walk while striking out nine.
The only blemish for Darvish was a solo homer hit by Eric Thames in the fourth inning, as he dominated for most of the afternoon. Unfortunately for Darvish and his fantasy owners, Milwaukee starter Zach Davies was just as stingy, which kept Darvish from being able to grab his first win in a Cubs uniform. He'll next take the mound Friday against the Braves, and if he pitches like this again, he'll have a great opportunity to get into the win column.
