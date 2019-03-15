Cubs' Yu Darvish: Pitches well Thursday

Darvish pitched four innings of one-run ball in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rangers. He allowed three hits and two walks to go along with five strikeouts.

Darvish looked sharp against his former team and he now has his spring ERA down to a tidy 2.45 through three appearances. The righty's 2018 season was over almost as soon as it started due to a triceps injury, and he finished with a disappointing 4.95 ERA and 1.42 WHIP, but Darvish looks like a great rebound candidate in 2019 if he can stay healthy.