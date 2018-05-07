Cubs' Yu Darvish: Placed on DL
Darvish was moved to the 10-day disabled list Monday with parainfluenza virus.
This move is retroactive to Friday, so Darvish will be eligible to return starting May 14. He's struggled to begin the 2018 season, posting a 6.00 ERA and 1.57 WHIP despite striking out 37 across 30 innings. Darvish will have to wait a bit longer before attempting to collect his first win of the year.
