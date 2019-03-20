Cubs' Yu Darvish: Plays catch Wednesday
Darvish (finger) played catch without any issues Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This is encouraging news. Darvish exited his spring start Tuesday due to a blister on his right ring finger, but the issue doesn't appear to be anything that will affect his status for the start of the season. The right-hander is expected to throw a bullpen session Friday, and if everything goes as planned, he could be cleared to rejoin the rotation thereafter.
