Cubs' Yu Darvish: Progressing after positive bullpen

Darvish (triceps) had a productive bullpen session Friday and, if he feels OK on Saturday, might head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The right-hander will likely require at least one turn in a farm rotation. If all goes well, Darvish might be back for the Cubs' home series with the Twins that starts June 29.

