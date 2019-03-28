Cubs' Yu Darvish: Ready to start Saturday

Darvish tested his finger in a bullpen session and confirmed that he is good to go for Saturday's start against the Rangers, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He was always expected to make this start, but needed to test his finger/blister one final time Thursday before it was official. This will be a homecoming for Darvish, who spent the first five and a half years of his career as a member of the Rangers.

