Cubs' Yu Darvish: Receives second opinion
Darvish (triceps) traveled to Texas on Friday to meet with his orthopedic doctor for a second opinion, Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com reports.
Darvish experienced pain during Thursday's bullpen session and was expected to be reevaluated by team doctors in Chicago this weekend, but the right-hander met with Dr. Keith Meister -- who he worked with while on the Rangers -- in order to get a read on the situation. Expect an update on his status once word on his check-up is revealed.
