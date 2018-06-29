Cubs' Yu Darvish: Receives second opinion

Darvish (triceps) traveled to Texas on Friday to meet with his orthopedic doctor for a second opinion, Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com reports.

Darvish experienced pain during Thursday's bullpen session and was expected to be reevaluated by team doctors in Chicago this weekend, but the right-hander met with Dr. Keith Meister -- who he worked with while on the Rangers -- in order to get a read on the situation. Expect an update on his status once word on his check-up is revealed.