Cubs' Yu Darvish: Rehab start on tap Monday

Darvish (triceps) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Low-A South Bend on Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Darvish tossed a productive bullpen session Friday and will now progress to the next step in his recovery. It's unclear how many minor league rehab starts he'll need, though he could return to the MLB rotation by next weekend at the earliest. More clarity should emerge after his start Monday. Darvish has been out since May 20 with right triceps inflammation.