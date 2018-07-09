Cubs' Yu Darvish: Resumes throwing

Darvish (shoulder) played catch Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's a step in the right direction for Darvish, who has now resumed throwing after being shut down with a shoulder impingement he suffered while rehabbing from a triceps injury. The pair of injuries will likely end up keeping him out for over two months, as he last pitched May 20 and will almost certainly not return until after the All-Star break as he still has to build his arm strength back up. The Cubs will likely want to be extra cautious with Darvish as he has a fairly lengthy injury history and the team invested $126 million in him over the offseason.

