Cubs' Yu Darvish: Resumes throwing

Darvish (triceps) played catch Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Tuesday's session marked the first time Darvish was able to play catch since landing on the disabled list near the end of May. The Cubs will wait and see how his triceps responds before determining the next step in his rehab, leaving his return date up in the air.

