Cubs' Yu Darvish: Roughed up in Coors
Darvish (0-2) allowed five earned runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four across 4.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies.
Darvish didn't allow a home run but was inefficient, falling behind in the count to 12 of the 23 batters that came to the plate Saturday. The end result was that he was pulled after 4.2 innings having thrown 98 pitches. Inefficiency has been a major problem for him to begin the season as he has failed to work at least five innings in three of his four starts and has a 5.09 BB/9. This is reasonable cause for concern, but Darvish's track record is long enough that owners shouldn't panic about his early season struggles just yet.
