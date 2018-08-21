Cubs' Yu Darvish: Ruled out for season
Darvish was ruled out for the season Tuesday with a stress reaction on the tip of his elbow and a triceps strain, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.
The prognosis did not look good after Darvish was forced to leave his rehab start Sunday after just one inning, and Tuesday's news confirms that. He'll be shut down for six weeks, leaving him not enough time to build back up even if the Cubs go deep into the playoffs. The timing means he'll have a good chance to be ready by the start of next season, but the Cubs will likely remain cautious as he's suffered multiple setbacks in his recovery already.
